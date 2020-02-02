Scores: Hiatus-Bound Magnum Ties for Friday Demo Win; ABC sitcoms are running out

Advertisement

CBS Magnum P.I. This Friday attracted 7.1 million viewers – its second-largest viewer of the season – while regularly holding 0.7, a touchdown on a triple tie for the night demo win.

The hi-drama drama, Hawaii 5-0 (7.5 mil / 0.7) and Blue Bloods (7.5 mil / 0.6), was ticked off in the demo.

MacGyver opens season four the following Friday at 8 / 7c.

Elsewhere….

FOX | Friday night SmackDown (2.Four mil / 0.7) was normal and won 5-0 against Magnum.

NBC | Tyler Perry presents Lincoln Rhyme, the hunt for the bone collector: New York (3.Three mil / 0.4), reappeared in the audience, but stabilized in the demo with episode 3.

THE CW | Charmed (648Okay / 0.2) and Dynasty (350Okay / 0.1) both took place regularly in the demo.

ABC | American Housewife (3.2 mil / 0.5) and Contemporary Off the Boat (2.23 mil / 0.3) have all reached unprecedented demo lows, while reaching the second smallest audience ever.

The Live + Same Day numbers shown in our daily rankings column do not reflect the general performance of the show as delayed playback on DVR and streaming platforms increases. These Live + Same Day numbers are used as examples of trends or high/low superlatives.

