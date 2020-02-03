Scores: Big Little Lies Season 2 Finale delivers series highs

Advertisement

Big Little Lies ended its second season with XL viewers and achieved high scores ready for series production in the final on Sunday.

The second season of the HBO drama, Swan Music, delivered 1.98 million linear viewers on the first broadcast, exceeding the previous 1.86 million report (set until season one finale). The combination viewers of the season end with a repetition in addition to the numbers for HBO GO and HBO Now can be reported later.

TVLine’s readers gave the Big Little Lies finale an average rating of “B +”.

The second premiere of the sequence delivered 1.4 million linear viewers when it was first broadcast, 27% more than the comparable amount for the start of the sequence in February 2017.

The Season 2 finale on Sunday is expected to be the current sequence finale. A third season is classified as extremely unlikely. “I really like this group of individuals – I would do something with them,” HBO President Casey Bloys told TVLine when asked about Big Little Lies’ renewal prospects. “Whatever the reality, they are some of the busiest actresses who work in Hollywood. We now have offers with a couple of them – Nicole (Kidman) is making her subsequent gift (The Undoing) with us. I just assume that this doesn’t make sense.

“See, when they all came to me and said,” We all worked out our schedules! “- then positive,” added Bloys, amused. “But I just don’t think it makes sense.”