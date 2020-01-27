SCOOP: Will Akshay Kumar-Rohit Shettys Sooryavanshi's highly anticipated TRAILER appear on this date? : Bollywood news

Advertisement

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, released two weeks ago, has emerged as the first blockbuster of 2020. There will likely be no major upswing in the new five to six weeks, and all eyes are now on March, when two hits are released – the Tiger Shroff star Baaghi 3 and the Akshay Kumar star Sooryavanshi. Speaking of Sooryavanshi: The enthusiasm for the film is on a different level from the announcement phase. The film’s team released updates on a regular basis and that kept them interested in running. The film is exactly two months after its release, and if you can believe the sources, the date of the trailer has also been set.

Near the project, one source says: “A small part of the filming is currently in Ooty, without the main characters in the film – Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif. It is the last schedule that director Rohit Shetty plunges into post-production. He and his team are also busy editing the film’s trailer. They make sure that the trailer has all the ingredients necessary to raise the excitement to an insane level while not giving too much of the action. The film will also be shot on a large scale and this will also be reflected in the promo. “

Throwing more light on the trailer reveals the source: “About two weeks ago, the film team had announced on their site that the trailer would be released on February 27th. However, you quickly put it down. However, it looks like the trailer will be released on the same day and exactly one month before the film’s release on March 27th. Some believe that a one-month window may not be enough. But fans don’t have to worry, as has been the case with all Rohit Shetty’s films lately. In fact, the trailer for Rohit’s last film Simmba was revealed on December 3, 2018, and released on December 27! The same thing happened with the Golmaal Again trailer, which was unveiled 29 days before its release. “

There is also a special reason for this date. The source says: “27 adds up to 9, Akshay’s lucky number. For this reason, both the film and its trailer are released on this date. Akshay Kumar’s previous film, Good Newwz, was released on December 27 and his trailer was released on November 18. The trailer for his Mangal mission, which was released on Independence Day 2019, was also released on July 28. All these dates add up to 9. So he wants to continue this tradition. “

Sooryavanshi is part of Rohit Shetty’s cop universe. He is the third important character after Simmba (Ranveer Singh) and Singham (Ajay Devgn). The highlight of Simmba showed the transition when Singham came to the rescue. And in the last scene Sooryavanshi was revealed and that’s how this film was started. On the first anniversary of Simmba in December 2019, the film’s team released a teaser that gave a sneak peek into all three super cops who met in an exciting gun battle, probably in the Sooryavanshi finale. These few seconds of visualization have caused a sensation with retail and industry, and the trailer will be even more exciting.

