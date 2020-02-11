Advertisement

Washington: Scientists in the United States have developed an interactive map of the novel spread of the coronavirus that enables users to read the number of cases worldwide, recoveries and deaths, and trends in real time.

The map is updated every few hours with data from the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the World Health Organization (WHO), Chinese people, and other government agencies, including those in Hong Kong, Macau, and Taiwan.

“Mapping is a powerful tool to capture social, cultural, and political phenomena,” said Bo Zhao, an assistant professor at the University of Washington in the United States.

Advertisement

“As a geographer and in the so-called” post-truth “era, it is important to consider data sources to show people how things are going,” said Zhao.

According to the researchers, zooming into different countries – such as China – allows users to see the number of cases, recoveries and deaths, as well as trends over time.

The outbreak of the coronavirus, which is believed to have occurred in Wuhan, China in December, has been declared a health emergency by the WHO.

Tens of thousands have been infected and hundreds have died so far.

Zhao recently created an online atlas to illustrate the global refugee experience. The corona virus, he said, is another social problem that people can see on a map.

Zhao said China’s National Health Commission data are the most accurate available to the country, despite criticism of the Chinese government for responding to the crisis and concerns about its transparency.

However, the outbreak does not only affect China or the city of Wuhan, he added.

“It’s a global problem, and that’s the perspective that users can pull out of the map. The numbers shown are also important because there are more recoveries than deaths,” said Zhao.

“That can encourage people,” he said.

This story was published from a news agency feed with no changes to the text. Only the heading has been changed.

subjects