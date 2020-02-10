Scientist: The killer whale that we are following has mysteriously disappeared

Advertisement

J1 died this year.

Scientists in Seattle, USA, suggested that a killer whale that they had followed may have died. The consultants stuck to their work in the metropolitan Puget Strait and found that one of the 73 killer whales they had seen was missed each week.

Now there may be some thought-provoking information from the city of Seattle in the north of the United States. Scientists in space have mentioned that a killer whale that they have been watching for some time has disappeared. According to scientists, the vanishing killer whale died or was too far from the world where it was. Consultants are involved in the killer whale’s death.

Scientists fear that killer whales have become extinct

Scientists have been working in Puget Strait in Seattle for a very long time. Due to the fact that killer whale residents in the southern parts of the strait have been declining for a long time and scientists are doing everything they can to save many of the declining residents. The killer whale, which has been under observation for some time and has disappeared in the past week, was one of the few killer whales that lived in the south of the Puget Strait.

A scientist who worked on the Whale Analysis Heart in the United States observed the last week of the missing killer whale. This killer whale, called “L41”, has rigorously housed a group of different killer whales for a while. At the end of this follow-up examination, the L41, which disappeared from the eyes, never appeared again.

Scientists say they first met L41 in January 2019. L41, which belongs to a single group, was hardly weaker than others and due to this fact attracted the attention of scientists. Scientists who have been in the L41 and who have been watching them for some time say they have seen various killer whales in the past week, but have not seen the L41. This increases the likelihood that the L41 will also be lifeless.

L41 is nice for scientists. Only 73 killer whales live in the southern parts of the Pugetstrasse. The number of killer whales discovered to date north of the Bosphorus is over 300. Scientists have to keep the killer whale populations close together and therefore pay particular attention to killer whales in the south of the strait.