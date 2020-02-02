Sci Fi Fidelity Podcast: The Gift (Atiye)

Advertisement

We loved tons of Netflix’s worldwide awards on the Science fiction loyalty podcast, however, nothing quite similar The gift, a supernatural sequence commonly known as Atiye in her native Turkey. With the same dynamics of the past as household history dark and with related loopy visions too Siempre BrujaThis sequence delves deeper into the character of life and death, while the fantasy journey that maintains its archaeological thriller really feels. It is a truly distinctive gift that we couldn’t wait to get rated!

The gift tells the story of Atiye, a profitable artist whose work focuses on a mysterious picture that she has portrayed since childhood. If the identical picture appears on a thousand-year-old archaeological excavation website, she needs to investigate what it means, even if it causes others in her life to question her sanity. As the discoveries begin to uncover the involvement of others in their family, the real mystery begins to uncover itself.

As is our habit, we talk about the first two episodes of The gift In-depth presentation of the premise of history and character growth for evaluation. We share our appreciation for using an actual historical website as a foundation and note the added benefits of viewing a gift that comes from a tradition that people may learn a lot from, both artistically and in any other way.

Within the spoiler zone, the household connections are additionally examined and we try to clarify what Atiye’s visions imply, and the truth about their existence is questioned. We are reminded of our previous podcast discussions from Cancel and The OAwho also tied us pleasantly in knots and tried to determine what was actually happening. We surprise some potential customers with many hypotheses that remain for additional storytelling The gift Season 2.

Michael Ahr is an author, reviewer and podcaster at solar. You may be able to try his work right here or follow him on Twitter (@mikescifi). Dave Vitagliano has been writing and broadcasting podcasts on science fiction TV since 2012. You may be able to learn more about his work here.