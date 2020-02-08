Schurr, Nogales, Baldwin Park and Ganesha in the top four seeds - Whittier Daily News

Advertisement

The CIF Southern Section playoff pairings for boys were held on Saturday with Schurr, Nogales, Baldwin Park and Ganesha in the top four in their respective playoff divisions, but there doesn’t seem to be a clear favorite anywhere when the teams are spread across multiple divisions are.

Wildcard games are Monday and first round games on Wednesday.

Advertisement

St. Francis (11-6-4) was the Lone Area team in the playoffs of Division 1 and won a place, although it was the fourth-placed team in the competitive Mission League. The Golden Knights will be in the first round on Wednesday against third-placed and Bay League champion Palos Verdes (18-2-3).

There was only one area team in the Division 2 playoffs. In the first round, second place in the Freeway League, La Habra (13-6-4), hosted the Estancia (5-11-7).

Division 3 is loaded with Whittier Area Teams.

The vice-champion of the Del Rio League, Santa Fe (9-5-3), is in Alta Loma (12-7-2), while Montebello (16-5-5) is in Burbank Burroughs (12-7-3) , California (12-10), which finished third in Del Rio, is fourth in Norwalk (15-4-1).

The champion of the Del Rio League, El Rancho (12-8-3), is at home against Torrance (9-10-1).

Almont league champion Schurr (19-3-4) is the third seed in Division 4 and hosts Knight (11-4-6), who finished fourth in the Golden League.

Sierra Vista (14-5-3), who won Division 5 last year, finished second in the Montview League, but rose to Division 4. Sierra Vista will be at home in the first round against Cajon (16-5-4).

Pasadena (15-1-2), who was unbeaten in winning the Pacific League, plays against Eastside (9-5-5). The Suburban League in general, La Mirada (12-7-3), is at Desert Mirage (22-4-1) with the fourth starting point.

In Division 5, Montview League champion Nogales (15-1-6) has earned second place and is the winner of the wild card between Coachella Valley (16-6-1) and Arroyo (8-7-7) on Wednesday ) play rounds.

The champion of the Valle Vista League, Baldwin Park (19-2-4), is third and could possibly face Nogales in the semifinals. Baldwin Park will line up Quartz Hill (10-5-2) in the first round.

In the upper half of Division 5, Bishop Amat (12: 2: 2) prevailed against Cathedral 3-2, although he was not set. This season, the second-placed Del Rey League team beat Cathedral 3-2 through Division 1 finals last year.

Bishop Amat will be at home in the first round against Claremont (10: 4), who finished second in the Palomares League.

Marshall (13-1-3), who won the Mission Valley League, will be at home against Chino (9-4-4). If Bishop Amat and Marshall win, they meet in the second round.

La Canada (16-2-3), the Rio Hondo League champion, meets Jurupa Hills (9-6-3) and Wilson (7-5-2), who finished second in the Valle Vista, on the road in Palmdale (14-2-3).

Miramonte League champion Ganesha (19-2-1) is the second seed in Division 6 and plays the wildcard winner between Glenn (8-7-3) and Lennox Academy (9-6-1).

The Hacienda League champion, Los Altos (13-7-1), plays the placeholder between Gladstone (8-8-3) and Nuview Bridge (12-4-3). If Ganesha and Los Altos both advance, they would meet in the second round.

Mission Valley League co-champion Mountain View (12-4-7) welcomes the wildcard winner between Charter Oak (9-5-2) and Monrovia (7-8-2).

St. Paul (6-11-2), who finished third in the Camino Real, is in the first round of Division 7 playoffs at Tarbut VTorah (8-2-2).