Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost show PDA on the Oscars Red Carpet

Scarlett Johansson celebrated her two Oscar nominations that evening with the best accessory by her side: fiancee Colin Jost. The couple consolidated their MVP pair status for the award season after adorable outings at the Golden Globes and Screen Actors Guild Awards earlier this year. Johansson looked stunning in a cream Oscar de la Renta dress, while Jost stood out in a black suit.

Johansson is nominated for two statues at this year’s Academy Awards – the best actress for marriage history and the best supporting actress for Jojo Rabbit. Jost played the role of support partner throughout the award season, and the two showed some PDA on several red carpets.

The Oscar nominee has also come to Jost in recent months. He is headwriter and weekend update co-host of Saturday Night Live, where the couple originally met. Johansson came over to host the December 15 episode of the show, which was funny about her relationship. During her monologue she quipped: “The show is bad, what will you do, fire my fiancee? Oh no, what are we going to do without his paycheck? “But at the end of her opening speech, she kissed Jost sweetly and said,” I just want to say that this place means so much to me. I have so many friends here and I have met the love of my life here. Merry Christmas.”

Jost and Johansson’s red carpet tenure began in April 2018 with her red carpet debut at the premiere of Avengers: Infinity War. The couple confirmed their engagement in May 2019.

