NEW DELHI

The Supreme Court said on Friday that he understood the nature of the roadblock problem caused by protesters of the Anti-Citizenship Amendment Act in Shaheen Bagh, and postponed the call for the anti-CAA protesters to be abolished until Monday after the elections Delhi come over on Saturday.

A bank consisting of Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and K.M. Joseph said, “We understand that there is a problem. The question is how do we solve it?”

To put it more easily, the court said, deferring the petition: “Let the cat out of the bag.”

The court found that it is putting the petition on hold as a result of Saturday’s general elections in Delhi.

The petitioners had brought the Supreme Court against the Shaheen Bagh 13A road blockade.

The petition advocate, Amit Sahni, argued that the elections were scheduled for Saturday. The bank replied that this was precisely why they would hear the petition on Monday.

Judge Sanjay Kishan Kaul noted that the court would be better able to hear it on Monday. Sahni insisted that the elections would be over on Monday.

The Supreme Court also found that the matter should have been tried in the High Court.

This story was published from a news agency feed with no changes to the text. Only the heading has been changed.

