New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday adjourned the hearing on the evacuation of the Shaheen Bagh area in New Delhi, in which protests against the 2019 Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) allegedly caused inconvenience to those living nearby , The matter will be adjourned until Monday.

A bank made up of judges Sanjay Kishan Kaul and KM Joseph said they will hear the pleas after the upcoming parliamentary elections in Delhi on Saturday. The petitioner wants the request to be heard before the elections.

The petition was filed by lawyer and activist Amit Sahni, who claimed that protests in the Shaheen Bagh area had disrupted daily life.

Sahni had previously lodged an appeal with the Delhi Supreme Court addressing the same issues. However, the court dismissed the petition without formal order and asked the authorities concerned to examine it.

“Respondents (the Delhi police) are not allowed to behave like silent spectators, especially in a situation where people are currently near Kalindi Kunj,” the petition submitted to the monitoring committee said.

“Nobody is allowed to drive on a public road under the pretext of peaceful protest for any reason, and not indefinitely to make others suffer for the same thing,” added the plea.

The plea also said that the protests caused serious inconvenience to people as a common road was blocked by the protesters.

