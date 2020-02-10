Advertisement

New Delhi: The Supreme Court (SC) said on Monday that it could refer religious law issues to a larger bank. The Apex Court ordered seven questions to be drawn up for a constitutional bank with nine judges on religious freedom issues.

Last week, the Apex court reserved its decision whether to refer religious law issues to a larger bank in a petition for review.

The seven themes include the scope and scope of religious freedom, the morality of religious freedom, the scope of judicial review in religious matters, the importance of the Hindu section in Article 25 paragraph 2 letter b of the Constitution, and the interplay between religious freedom and freedom of religious beliefs denominations.

Chief Justice SA The bank headed by Bobde announced that there would be a five-day grace period for one side of the dispute, which could be extended to seven days.

The order is in the background of the 2019 Sabarimala judgment, which asked a larger bank to investigate various religious issues. This includes women’s access to places of worship, including mosques and the Sabarimala Temple in Kerala, and the practice of female genital mutilation at Dawoodi Bohras.

On February 6, the Apex court reserved its decision “whether this court could refer legal questions to a larger bank in a petition for review”.

After the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case, this case will be the second to hold a daily hearing, as announced by the Nine-Judges Bank, led by Bobde.

Prosecutor General Tushar Mehta, along with senior lawyers Abhishek Manu Singhvi, Fali Nariman, K. Parasaran and K.S. Vaidyanath advocated referring the Sabrimala review and related petitions to a larger bank, while senior advocates Shyam Divan, Indira Jaisingh, Rajeev Dhawan, and Jaideep Gupta differed.

“If there is a legal issue, the court is free to form a larger bank to resolve the problems. As a guardian of fundamental rights, it is the court’s duty to make a relevant statement on these legal issues,” said Mehta. No technical shackles should restrict the courts to ensure full justice, he had said.

Nariman had spoken out against this point of view and explained: “Every review cannot receive external material that has nothing to do with the errors in the case. There are a number of cases in which they are for correction. No such restrictions apply to written petitions. “

Jaising had said the review bank should have decided on the Sabarimala review, and then likely passed the other related questions on to a larger bank.

However, Parasaran supported the decision of the top court, saying, “This is the highest court in the country with full jurisdiction.” He also argued that there must be a constitutional lock on the jurisdiction of the Supreme Court and in the absence of that bar no one can oppose it.

After hearing all the arguments, the bank said: “The most important thing is that the court does not affect anyone’s rights by making a referral. It can be an innovative process at best, but it has not violated the rights of others. “

A number of lawyers including leading lawyers V. Giri, Rakesh Dwivedi, Ranjeet Kumar, Arvind Datar and K.S. Vaidyanath have also appeared for the case.

In September 2018, a five-member judge from the SC allowed women of all ages to enter the Sabarimala Shrine in Kerala to remove a barrier from menstrual girls and women.

