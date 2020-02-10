SC for examining legal issues: Can go beyond the framework for the reform of the personal law, UCC

Advertisement

Written by Apurva Vishwanath

| New Delhi |

Updated: February 11th 2020, 6:24:18 am

The Supreme Court’s decision to examine seven legal issues affecting the fundamental right to freedom of religion will crucially advance the idea of ​​a reform of the right of personality.

“We heard the parties in detail. For reasons that arise, we can assume that this court may refer legal questions to a larger bank in a review petition, ”said a constitutional bank with nine judges on Monday. It was not specified when a detailed order was handed over.

One of the seven legal questions raised by the court itself concerns “the scope of the word” morality “under Articles 25 and 26 of the Constitution of India and whether it should include constitutional morality”.

A ruling on constitutional morality and the extent to which courts can review personal and religious rights promotes legal discussion of the Uniform Civil Code. The BJP’s call for “one nation, one law” or the Uniform Civil Code is based on the reform of the personal laws of all religions. Proponents of the UCC idea have emphasized the discriminatory nature of personal laws, particularly against women.

In 2018, the Law Commission, led by retired Supreme Court Justice B S Chauhan, said in a white paper that UCC was “neither desirable nor possible”. Instead, the commission recommended that several personal laws be changed “piece by piece” in order to harmonize personal laws. In 2016, the Ministry of Justice asked the Commission to examine the feasibility of including the UCC.

The constitutional morality refers to the “morality” or the values ​​that are anchored in the constitutional structure. The constitutional morality, as the then Supreme Judge of India, Dipak Misra, wrote in his opinion on the judgment in section 377, goes beyond the literal text of the constitution and is read through a closer reading of the constitutional values ​​that each individual or each law adheres to must be recognized.

While legal experts have warned the court not to use this doctrine arbitrarily because the “constitutional morality” is interpretive, the doctrine has recently been used by judges in many significant cases, including the Sabarimala case, the Navtej Singh Johar case, in which the SC homosexuality decriminalized, and the case of Joseph Shine, in which the SC decriminalized adultery to break laws. In the Triple Talaq, Section 377, and Sabarimala judgments, the court had stated that religious beliefs and practices must give way to constitutional morality if such practices conflict with freedom, dignity, and equality of citizens.

The doctrine is now to be applied to the question of Muslim women entering mosques and questioning practices such as Nikah Halala and polygamy in Islam.

The constitutional morality doctrine developed by the judiciary was applied in 2017 by a bank of five Supreme Court judges who defeated a triple Talaq or Talaq-e-Biddat in a 3-2 judgment. The doctrine was discussed by the court in 1954 in the groundbreaking Shirur Mutt case, in which the court distinguished between temple religious activities and secular activities such as financial management. In this judge’s review, laws that are considered to violate “constitutional morality” are classified as unconstitutional. In Section 377, the court stated that laws must conform to constitutional morality rather than public morality. The doctrine was applied to eliminate discriminatory religious practices and to remove the protection that such practices had under the fundamental right to freedom of religion.

“Treating women as children of a lesser god means violating constitutional morality,” Judge Y. Chandrachud said in a separate statement in the 2018 Sabarimala judgment.

He said: “Religious freedom, as well as the freedom to regulate the affairs of a religious denomination, is subject to these fundamental concepts of constitutional morality and must give in to them. The overarching feeling of constitutional morality must prevail in public-law discussions between religion and morality. While the Constitution recognizes religious beliefs and creeds, its purpose is to ensure broader acceptance of human dignity and freedom as the ultimate belief in the basic text of our governance. Where conflict arises, the quest for human dignity, freedom and equality must prevail. “

He was part of the 4: 1 majority that overturned women’s access to menstruation to the Sabarimala Shrine on the grounds that it was discriminatory and violated constitutional morality.

