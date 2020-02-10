Advertisement

The Supreme Court issued a notice Monday asking the Kerala government to respond to a request made by homeowners at the Maradu Community Housing Development in Kochi, Kerela. Homeowners have asked the Apex Court for instructions to set up a property valuation tribunal on which the homes were recently demolished for violating coastal regulation zone norms.

The Apex Court Division Bank, consisting of judges Arun Mishra and Indira Banerjee, issued the order when it heard the complaint from homeowners seeking an accurate valuation of their property.

Supreme Attorney PS Patwalia, who represents some homeowners, asked the bank to appoint a retired Supreme Court judge as a tribunal judge to assess the property’s accurate valuation.

Senior lawyer Dushyant Dave, who represented another group of homeowners, also advocated the establishment of a tribunal to assess their losses.

Senior lawyer Gopal Sankaranarayanan, who worked for some home buyers, said in the top court directive that they were paid an interim compensation of 25 rupees, but the exact value was much higher and they would have to be paid more for the loss.

He said that the land on which homes were built can be monetized so that homeowners get more money to compensate for their loss.

The bank announced all intervention requests made by the homeowners and asked the state government to respond within four weeks.

The matter was listed on March 23.

On January 13, the Apex Court also instructed the Kerala government to remove the wreckage from four residential complexes in the Maradu area in Kochi that had been demolished at the request of the Apex Court for violating the Coastal Regulatory Zone (CRZ) from the groundwater. Standards.

The highest court had asked the state government to restore the area by removing the debris as early as possible. With regard to other issues, including setting up a court to examine buyers’ pleas and to initiate proceedings against the property owner, the court had asked them to submit proper requests.

The Supreme Court had asked the state government to submit a report on the removal of debris from the demolished buildings.

On May 8, 2019, the Apex Court ruled that these buildings should be removed within a month because they were built in a notified CRZ that was part of the tidal body of water in Kerala.

