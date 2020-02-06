Saudi uses special court against dissidents - Amnesty

Advertisement

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates – Amnesty International said on Thursday February 6 that a secret criminal court in Saudi Arabia will be used to silence critical voices, including clergymen and human rights defenders.

Advertisement

The kingdom is often criticized by human rights defenders who accuse it of violently suppressing opponents and activists, including feminists and the kingdom’s Shiite minority.

Riyadh’s Specialized Criminal Court (SCC) was founded in 2008 to deal with terrorist cases, but has been used extensively to investigate political prisoners.

“The Saudi Arabian government is using the SCC to create a false aura of legality if it abuses the anti-terrorist law to silence its critics,” said Heba Morayef, regional director for the Middle East and North Africa from Amnesty.

“Every phase of the SCC’s trial is subject to human rights violations, from denying access to a lawyer to detention without contact with the outside world, to convictions based solely on” confessions “obtained from torture.”

The Saudi authorities were unavailable for comment, but the Kingdom insists that its judicial system is independent.

Amnesty said his report was based on a review of court documents, government statements, and national laws in a review of 8 court cases against 68 Shiite Muslims accused of participating in protests and 27 people accused of campaigning for human rights.

The “grossly unfair” trials before the court were said to impose harsh punishments, including the death penalty, based on vague allegations such as “disobedience to the ruler” and “incitement to provoke disorder”.

Under the reign of the powerful Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Saudi Arabia has initiated ambitious economic and social reforms that enable women to drive and run sports and entertainment events in the Kingdom.

However, the brutal murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul in 2018 and crackdown on dissidents have tarnished the kingdom’s reputation.

Amnesty said that practically all “independent voices” of Saudi Arabia, including human rights defenders, writers and religious clergymen, are behind bars.

In particular, the case was led by Mohammad al-Otaibi, who was sentenced to 14 years in prison for founding the Human Rights Union and faced with new charges for seeking political asylum and communicating with international organizations.

The London-based group also addressed the case of Salman al-Awda, a religious cleric who was arrested in September 2017 and faces the death penalty after requesting reconciliation between Saudi Arabia and his golf rival Qatar.

“If the king and the crown prince want to show that they are serious about reforms, the first step should be to release all prisoners of conscience immediately and unconditionally,” Morayef said. – Rappler.com