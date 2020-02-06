Saudi Arabia prohibits citizens who do not travel to China

Advertisement

On Sunday, Saudia, Saudi Arabia’s national flagship, along with other major airlines, suspended flights to China.

Saudi Arabia prevented its citizens and residents of the kingdom from entering China during the new virus outbreak on Thursday. The UK Directorate General for Passports said the measure was in response to the new virus, which is believed to be from central China.

It warned that residents of the kingdom who violated this order should not return to Saudi Arabia. It was also said that the legal provisions on travel documents would be applied to citizens who violate the travel ban without further elaboration. The statement was made by the Saudi state press agency.

Also on Sunday, 10 Saudi students were evacuated from the Chinese city of Wuhan, the epicenter of the outbreak, and quarantined for two weeks upon arrival in Riyadh.

The virus outbreak that started in China has infected more than 28,200 people worldwide. More than 560 people have died in China and death has also occurred in the Philippines.

In Wuhan, where the outbreak began in December and where the vast majority of deaths were recorded, more than 50 million people are in virtual quarantine. Cities and villages across China have imposed different levels of restrictions and severely restricted travel to and from China abroad.

The virus, believed to come from wild animals sold at a Wuhan food market, belongs to a family of coronaviruses, including MERS and SARS, and causes fever, cough, and shortness of breath. It is particularly fatal to people over 60 and people with pre-existing illnesses such as heart disease and diabetes.

