DUBAI :

Saudi Arabia wants global oil producers to agree to a swift reduction in oil supplies as China’s coronavirus curbs demand as past delays have resulted in costly price drops, sources familiar with the Kingdom’s thinking said.

Riyadh has tried to convince OPEC producers and allies, led by Russia, a group known as OPEC, to act sooner rather than later.

This time, oil demand may be weighed down more than in the Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) episode in 2002-03, as China plays a much larger role in the global economy.

Oil prices have dropped more than $ 11 a barrel to $ 54 this year, which is alarming producers as the coronavirus, which kills more than 1,000 people in China, is spreading.

An OPEC source said Riyadh wanted a quick cut in supply to “undercut prices”.

“The Saudis want to be proactive and keep oil prices at $ 60 a barrel or above,” the source said.

The largest producer of OPEC, Saudi Arabia, has in the past often caused production cuts or increases to keep oil prices at a preferred level.

But they didn’t always respond early enough.

OPEC has been criticized for failing to prevent oil prices from rising during a 2008 rally in which Brent crude broke the $ 147 a barrel mark due to supply fears.

The group responded just as slowly to the emerging global financial crisis and saw a slump in demand and a drop in oil prices to $ 30 a barrel.

As the world began to recover from this crisis, global oil demand rose sharply, but OPEC was slow to increase production, causing Brent to rebound again.

This time, OPEC could have wasted valuable time in preventing an oil price slump, said a source familiar with Saudi oil thinking, and increased efforts for Moscow and other producers to support a proposed cut.

Last week, a technical committee that advised OPEC recommended an immediate additional production cut of 600,000 barrels per day (bpd), sources told Reuters.

“This is about taking preventive measures against future uncertainties … it’s about lessons from the past,” said one of the sources.

A current OPEC agreement aims to cut production by 1.7 million bpd by the end of March, and Saudi Arabia has voluntarily cut another 400,000 bpd, meaning that OPEC will effectively cut production by 2.1 million bpd throttles.

According to sources, the technical committee also recommended extending this deal until the end of 2020.

Russia is still considering the panel’s proposed cut in oil production, energy minister Alexander Novak said on Tuesday, and Russia’s late reaction frustrated some OPEC actors.

“The Saudi authorities knew that consumption would decrease. They also knew that the market was responding, although the effects of the corona virus were uncertain,” said energy consultant PK Verleger LLC in a research report.

“Following the example of Greenspan, they understood that something must be done immediately,” said Alan Greenspan, the former Fed chairman, in response to a one-day fall in October 1987.

