'Saturday Night Live' books by David Byrne & The Weeknd

A new round of Saturday Night live hosts and musical guest partners has been announced, and this time they’re pretty exciting!

First, John Mulaney will guest on February 29 with musical guest David Byrne, who promoted his Broadway show American Utopia. This is Byrne’s first SNL appearance since his appearance in 1989 (in the picture) with moderator Woody Harrelson. He also played the show in 1979 with Talking Heads. American utopia will end by February 29, but Byrne is likely to bring his impressive choreography to SNL, as he did with Fallon last fall. Byrne makes a sensible pairing with Mulaney; The former Talking Heads frontman was recently seen in the musical Christmas special by comedian John Mulaney & The Sack Lunch Bunch.

The following week, March 7th, host Daniel Craig will be accompanied by the musical guest of the Weeknd. Does this mean that Abel Tesfaye’s new album will be released by then or not? Hopefully that means at least that we will have a few new singles by then, because he will certainly not do “Heartless” and “Blinding Lights” again. Craig will be there to promote the new James Bond film No Time To Die, but with luck we’ll get some kind of Knives Out / Uncut Gems crossover sketch from the Craig / Tesfaye pairing. This is the third time a week that SNL has been played and the first time since 2016.

– Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) February 6, 2020