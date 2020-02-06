Sasha Banks reveals the nature of the current injury

Advertisement

Sasha Banks has been out of action for some time. The past month has been full of reasons why she’s not wrestling. This made people fear the worst because she kept all information about her injuries tightly closed.

During a conversation with the WWE After The Bell podcast, Sasha Banks announced that she had an ankle injury. This is thanks to a backstage attack by Lacey Evans.

“If you were watching SmackDown a few weeks ago on Friday night, the evil un-role model, the terrible mother Lacey Evans, stumbled me backstage and hurt my ankle.”

Advertisement

“I can hardly go okay. It is terrible. I am a person who always wants to be 125% and at the moment I am only at 100%. You just have to wait, ”said Banks. “It’s unacceptable. I’m 100%. I have to be 120%. I take the time to get bigger and better than ever.”

There was a fear that Sasha Banks would have a concussion. The company seemed to be behaving the same way about The Boss as if a superstar got a bad head shot.

We’ll see when Sasha Banks can return, but she was spotted backstage in the Royal Rumble with no crutches.

Many thanks to Wrestling Inc for the quote