Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams make themselves comfortable at the engagement party

Wells Adams cannot keep his palms away from his future bride Sarah Hyland.

The couple celebrated their engagement to family members in Hollywood on Saturday. The 35-year-old Adams, who asked the question during the summer season, was photographed when he hugged Hyland [28] during the celebrations.

“I assume who wouldn’t have to marry me?” Quipped the former “Bachelorette” candidate on Instagram.

Jesse Tyler Ferguson, co-star of Hyland’s “Trendy Household”, also joined the long-term newlyweds. Celebrity stylist Brad Goreski was also present.

“@Sarahhyland is getting married! The Glams are prepared for the big day !!! Such a beautiful engagement party! We are sorry that we could not appeal to you in the @wellsadams sales area, ”wrote Goreski on social media.

Hyland, who has been with Adams for 2 years, announced in September that she had instructed him which engagement ring to buy.