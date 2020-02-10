Advertisement

Actress Sara Ali Khan, who is preparing to release Love Aaj Kal, says she doesn’t take people’s opinions too seriously. She added that in the age of social media, people are quick to form and break opinions. “I think it’s great (make judgments quickly). I think you should make your judgments quickly, because in the age of social media, you take them back quickly.

If someone says that he or she doesn’t like a shot or song (in a movie) at a glance, but sees it two or three times, they might like it. So I think we shouldn’t pay attention to what people say. I think everything can be seen openly and people express their opinions a lot these days. People make and break their opinions too quickly, so I don’t take it too seriously, “said Sara, while promoting her upcoming film” Love Aaj Kal “with co-star Kartik Aaryan in Mumbai.

Sara’s comment came after her recent testimony during an interview saying that the harsh criticism that the trailer of her new film received from certain sides had hurt her. In the interview, she said that she didn’t care whether people judged her by weight or fashion choice, but it affected her when her acting skills came into question.

The trailer for Imtiaz Ali’s “Love Aaj Kal” was heavily used online, especially by internet users who felt that Sara was overwhelmed. The fans were disappointed with Sara for apparently struggling through a particular scene. However, says Sara, she actually cried when she was shooting for the scene. Aside from the criticism, people are excited to see Kartiks and Sara’s chemistry on the big screen for the first time since it has been reported that the two stars have been together for a while.

“We are grateful for that,” Sara said of the enthusiasm that the film sparked, adding, “It doesn’t happen very often that people shower this kind of love before anything comes out of the film. I’m 98 years old Percent grateful, but I’m still two percent nervous because there will be a lot of control on Valentine’s Day. Apart from that, we are very grateful for the encouragement we get for this film. “

As the daughter of Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, does she feel that her talent is innate? “I wish that was the case, but contrary to popular belief, (acting) is not in the genes. My father and mother have a lot of experience as an actor, and I’ve seen them do it, so I can do some of that profit But talent is special. Everyone has their strengths and weaknesses and everyone has their destiny and journey. So I don’t think so, “she said.

“Love Aaj Kal” is scheduled for release on February 14th.

