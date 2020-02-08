Advertisement

Sharing the screen area with two superstars can be intimidating for an actor two films old. But Sara Ali Khan is charmingly convinced when she heads Atrangi Re’s headline with Akshay Kumar and Dhanush. “I’m sure what I want to do – be it the film I choose or the public image I wear,” says the latest Khan in B-Town. “Frankly, when I read Atrangi Re’s script, I wasn’t convinced I could make the film. The character is a difficult task, and I want to do a damn good job of proving the opposite. Akshay, Sir is someone I deeply admire and Dhanush is a talented and reserved actor. The idea is to work with different actors. “

Sara Ali Khan with Akshay Kumar and Dhanush

As soon as the image of the advertising – the male protagonist who kissed her – was published, social media users pointed out the uncomfortable age difference between her and her. But she has complete confidence in the vision of director Aanand L Rai. “Aanand Sir shows his women authentically, and that was what drew me to film. Cinema is a medium for directors. The filmmakers I work with are sensitive [to the portrayal of women], but I don’t deal with them at all Writing For example, Zoe [her character in Love Aaj Kal] could be brazen and I could portray her convincingly, but only Imtiaz [Ali, director], sir, is her parent, so you should contact the right person for help to accomplish. “

Aanand L Rai

Her upcoming films prove that she can easily combine the different worlds of Imtiaz Ali and David Dhawan. “It’s about conviction and balance. I don’t come from a drama school, so I’m learning my craft, film after film. My golden rule is to read a script and judge if I want to invest 50 days in it. Plus I’m a graduate of the Ivy League. A little challenge keeps me going. “

