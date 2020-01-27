Santa Fe Springs man sentenced to 31 months of fraudulent sales of firearms - Whittier Daily News

Advertisement

A former U.S. Customs and Border Protection shift commander at the port of Long Beach was convicted Monday at 31 months behind bars for running an illegal online gun business, for failing to disclose foreign contacts and for cheating taxes.

A federal judge also ordered Wei Xu, 57, to pay $ 128,407 in restitution and to serve a three-year sentence on probation after prison.

Xu of Santa Fe Springs pleaded guilty in July to four crimes: illegally trading in firearms, illegally possessing unregistered firearms, lying to a federal agency and tax evasion.

The charges carried a possibly longer prison sentence, but prosecutors said in the plea agreement that they would recommend about three and a half years, as well as restitution.

In a statement to the court, Xu apologized, claiming that he had used his authority and his knowledge of firearms “in the wrong way.” I cannot forgive myself. “

Xu admitted to having sold at least 99 firearms without the required federal license.

To increase his profits, Xu exploited his status as a law enforcement officer to buy and then transfer “off-list” handguns that cannot be sold to the general public by a federal arms license dealer fire, according to the plea agreement.

