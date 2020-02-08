Santa Clarita couple quarantined after coronavirus outbreak on cruise ship in Japan - Whittier Daily News

Advertisement

A Santa Clarita couple was extended the Southeast Asia cruise by 14 days, but not by choice. A passenger on his ship contracted coronavirus, which resulted in a quarantine on board the Diamond Princess, which is now docked in Japan.

Carl Goldman surprised his wife Jeri Seratti-Goldman with a 16-day cruise on board the ship as a combined birthday and Christmas present, he said.

The couple almost made it to the U.S. as planned, but now they’re stuck in a cabin in Yokohama Harbor, Japan, until February 19.

The Goldmans, owner of the KHTS radio station in Santa Clarita, have logged parts of their quarantine adventure on the broadcaster’s website and have done everything possible to end the last day of the fourth day of quarantine with a teaser.

“Will Carl and Jeri’s marriage be another 11 days quarantined in their stateroom?” They joked. “Come see us on Monday for information about your adventures.”

Jeri Seratti-Goldman washes clothes in the bathtub of her room on board the Diamond Princess, which is stuck in Japan because crew members and guests on board were quarantined for two weeks after a coronavirus case occurred on Tuesday, February 5 had confirmed. (Courtesy of Carl Goldman)

Carl Goldman from Santa Clarita stands on the upper deck of the Diamond Princess and wears a mask and gloves after he and his wife Jeri were allowed to spend an hour in Japan on Saturday. (Courtesy of Carl Goldman)

Ambulances arrive at the port of Yokohama, Japan, in case passengers have to be transported to local hospitals due to the corona virus. Around 3,600 crew members and guests were quarantined on board a cruise ship after it was confirmed that a passenger had coronavirus on February 4. (Courtesy of Hometown Station)

On board the Diamond Princess, crew members continue to serve three meals a day for guests who have been quarantined aboard the cruise ship after a case of coronavirus was confirmed on the last day of a 16-day cruise through Southeast Asia. (Courtesy of Carl Goldman)

Carl Goldman and Jeri Seratti-Goldman (front) pose for a photo with two friends from St. George, Utah, Jerri and Mark Jorgensen while on vacation in Southeast Asia in January. (Courtesy of Hometown Station)



Test them all

The couple are two of more than 2,500 passengers who have been quarantined on the ship. By early Sunday morning in Japan, 64 people, including 12 US citizens, had been brought to local hospitals after they had tested positive for coronavirus, Goldman said.

The gold men were not among them.

The couple had received no news of the virus’s outbreak when they left for Japan on January 17. They saw the first stories about the outbreak after they had already sailed away from Yokohama.

The first announcement that those on the ship may have been exposed came on the last day of the trip, Goldman said on Saturday when a case was confirmed by a passenger who had left the ship in Hong Kong.

The captain raced to the port, but before the passengers could disembark, Japanese health officials boarded to test the more than 3,600 passengers and the crew on board.

“They wanted to test everyone,” Goldman said in an interview on Saturday. “It took about 36 hours to visit each room. You basically only tested us for the first time with a thermometer because this seems to be the first sign of a (high) temperature. “

Anyone who tested about 37.5 degrees Celsius (99.5 degrees Fahrenheit) gave the officers samples that were tested in a laboratory. The results showed 24 hours later that 10 had tested positive for coronavirus.

At that point, the Goldmans found that they were stuck for 14 days.

It could be worse

“I think a 14-day quarantine in our cabin would be the ultimate test for our 31 years together,” quipped Goldman in a post on the KHTS website. “Our KHTS employees know that our marriage only survived because we work on separate floors and I’m not in the office for most of the day.”

The quarantine could be worse, the couple said, adding that they were grateful to have a room with a balcony to get fresh air every day.

Others weren’t so lucky, including an elderly couple who received the cruise from a grandson and a friend. The four were stuck in a room, Goldman said.

“I can’t imagine how you are doing,” Goldman said on Saturday. “I’m sure there are other families with young children. I would probably stick a fork in my head.”

The cruise gave the Goldmans new experiences, such as watching the Super Bowl in Japanese, while only understanding the words “yes” and “49er” for which Goldman indicated that there was no Japanese translation. This happened just before the goldmen found out that they were quarantined.

They had to boil water to clean it before drinking it, and they washed their clothes in the bathtub in their room, he said. And thanks to Diamond Princess, which increases the bandwidth in the WLAN and adds additional content to its streaming channels, the Goldmans were able to watch films that they had never seen before, instead of repeatedly showing “Dumbo”, for example.

The goldmen welcomed Diamond Princess’ efforts to ensure that they had the opportunity to stay in touch with the family and colleagues at home.

“We had a good time,” he said. “We can watch a movie every day, which is a pleasure, and I have a Kindle and I downloaded a lot of reading material.”

The biggest challenge, however, was to coordinate how they should continue to work while they were stuck thousands of miles from home. Fortunately, the ship offered free internet and telephone service to the onboarders.

And one by one, people were released from their respective rooms to enjoy the upper deck for an hour. The Goldmans had the opportunity to do so on Saturday.

“It felt like total freedom,” he said. “It was wonderful.”

The ship continues to serve three meals a day to each room.

The gold men were originally told they would need to be quarantined again as soon as they reached the US embassy, ​​but that has now been lifted, said Carl Goldman.

By February 8, around 37,000 coronavirus cases had been reported in 28 countries, leading to more than 800 deaths, particularly in China, news agencies reported on Saturday evening. The respiratory virus is native to Wuhan, China, and has claimed the life of a 60-year-old US citizen who died in Wuhan on Thursday. Federal officials have confirmed a dozen cases in the United States, including six in California.

The Goldmans plan to update the details throughout the quarantine on their station’s website.

“We knew from day one that we could turn our plight into another adventure in our life’s journey,” Goldman wrote on Friday. “My wife can now be a stand-up comedian, which makes our toilet paper extremely scarce to blow dry our clothes in our bathroom.”