Santa Anita Guide, Notes - Whittier Daily News

SANTA ANITA LEADERS

Until Thursday

JOCKEYS / WINS

Joel Rosario / 24

Abel Cedillo / 19th

Flavien Prat / 15

Drayden Van Dyke / 15

Umberto Rispoli / 10

TRAINER / SIEGE

Richard Baltas / 17th

Bob Baffert / 13

Peter Miller / 11

Brian Koriner / 7

Richard Mandella / 6

STAKES SCHEDULE (SANTA ANITA)

Saturday

• $ 200,000 Grade II Las Virgenes Stakes, 3 year old filly, 1 mile

• $ 100,000 for Class III Thunder Road Stakes, 4 year olds and older, 1 mile (turf)

Sunday

• $ 200,000 Grade II San Vicente stakes, 3 years, 7 furlongs

DOWN THE STRETCH

• Storm the Court, the 45-1 winner of the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile in Santa Anita last fall, made its $ 200,000 Derby Super Six 3-year debut on the San Vicente Stakes recently on Sunday. Court Vision’s son, who was trained by Peter Eurton, is 2 for 4 years old as he shortens the Juvenile from 1 to 16 miles to 7 furlongs for the San Vicente. Flavien Prat will be on board the Storm the Court and Joel Rosario will ride Nadal. Another preparation for the Kentucky Derby, the Sam F. Davis Stakes in Tampa Bay Downs, will take place on Saturday. Independence Hall, fifth in our derby rankings, is the favorite on line 6-5 in the morning. He is ridden by Jose Ortiz.

• Venetian Harbor, trained by Richard Baltas, a 10-3 / 4 winner on December 29th in Santa Anita, will start her career on Saturday as a favorite between 2 and 5 am in the $ 200,000 Las Virgenes stakes. A short field of five 3-year-old filly starts at the 1-mile race on the main track. Cholula Lips and Stellar Sound are a second choice at 5-1. Coach Bob Baffert will send out two of the five runners – Gingham and Stellar Sound. Venetian Harbor, a daughter of Munnings ridden by Prat, started her career on November 15th with a tight second spot on the grass in Del Mar before bouncing back with the monster victory.

• The Hall of Fame jockey Kent Desormeaux has moved his company to Northern California and will be driving on the Golden Gate Fields for the foreseeable future. “A couple of leading coaches (at the Golden Gate) said they would ride me if I came here,” the 49-year-old Desormeaux told Golden Gate Publicity. “I’ll give it a try. I have it all.” Desormeaux holds the US record for the most victories in a year and won 598 in 1989. He won the Kentucky Derby and Preakness three times and the Belmont once. The Louisiana-born Desormeaux is the second largest Cajun jockey in his life and is only behind Eddie Delahoussaye (6.384-6.031).

– Art Wilson