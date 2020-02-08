Sandra Bullock, Violas Davis, Jon Bernthal and others play in the Netflix thriller written by Mission Impossible director Christopher McQuarrie with: Bollywood News

Advertisement

Monica Yadav

February 8 2020

After the hit Birdbox, Hollywood star Sandra Bullock returns to the streaming giant with another interesting thriller. Daredevil stars Jon Bernthal and Vincent D’Onofrio, Linda Emond, Emma Nelson, Aisling Franciosi and Rob Morgan play the main roles in the thriller.

The diversity showed: “Bullock’s character is released from prison after being released for a violent crime. He is returning to a society that refuses to forgive its past.” Her only hope of salvation is to find the estranged younger sister she had to leave behind. “

The thriller is written by Mission Impossible director Christopher McQuarrie, Nora Fingscheidt, to lead the upcoming project. Graham Kings GK Films with Sandra Bullocks Fortis Films and Veronica Ferres Construction Film will produce the film together.

