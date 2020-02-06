Sanders said he raised $ 25 million in January to boost ad purchases

Advertisement

MANCHESTER, N.H. – Bernie Sanders said he raised an incredible $ 25 million in January and will use his presidential campaign account to boost television and digital advertising in 10 states.

Advertisement

The Vermont Senator spent $ 50 million in the last three months of 2019 and ended the year with $ 18.2 million in cash, putting him in a stronger position than many of his rival candidates his last premium last month. Partial results show that Sanders is in the preliminary decision against Iowa near Pete Buttigieg, the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana.

New Hampshire will make its first appearance next Tuesday.

Sanders ‘campaign manager Faiz Shakir announced on Thursday that his candidate will immediately hire more workers in states on March 3 that vote during Democrats’ Super Tuesday. The campaign also plans to spend $ 5.5 million on television and digital advertising in eight new states: Arkansas, Colorado, Massachusetts, Minnesota, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Utah.

And Sanders will expand and buy the campaign that has already taken place in California and Texas, the two largest states voting on Super Tuesday.

“Bernie’s multicultural, cross-generational, man-made movement for change will fuel the most aggressive presidential campaign in 2020,” Shakir said in a statement. “The campaign is” in a strong position to keep up across the board in states. “

January was the best month of donation for the Sanders campaign to date, with 648,000 people donating, including 219,000 new donors. Since announcing its presidential campaign in February 2019, Sanders has raised more than $ 121 million based on donations from more than 1.5 million people. This does not include an additional $ 12.7 million in transfers from Sanders’ other federal accounts in 2019, the campaign said.

Alert me