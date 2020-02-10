Sanders asks for partial Recanvass from Iowa Caucuses

Advertisement

Sen. Bernie Sanders speaks during a campaign event at the town hall in Exeter, N.H., January 18, 2020. (Elizabeth Frantz / Reuters)

Senator Bernie Sanders asked on Monday for a partial revision of the results from the Iowa gatherings after Sanders’ final numbers showed second place

“While a Recanvass is only the first step in this process and we do not expect it to change the current calculations, it is a necessary part to ensure that Iowans can trust the final results of the caucus,” said a statement by Jeff Weaver, a senior advisor to Sanders.

The Vermont Senator received 26.1 percent of the vote, a hair behind South Bend’s former Indian mayor Pete Buttigieg, who received 26.2 percent. Sanders and Buttigieg both declared victory.

The Sanders campaign is about a delegate. Sanders is honored once again for correcting “errors” in voting. The campaign calls for a reclassification of 25 districts and three satellite circles.

The events of Monday last week turned into chaos as hours passed and only a few results were reported by the state’s Democratic Party, citing “inconsistencies” in local district reporting and interference, with the new smartphone app was used to report results. The app’s failure led to a number of additional problems, including a disconnection of the phone lines when district leaders attempted to contact representatives of the contracting states to report results.

The failed and belated results sparked fierce criticism from Republicans and Democrats. National Democratic Committee Tom Perez urged the Iowa Democratic Party on Friday to start a new campaign immediately.

“Our volunteers and supporters worked too hard and too many people took part for the first time to make the results dependent on calculations that even the party’s statements were incorrect,” continued Weaver. “Once convalescence and subsequent recounting in these areas is complete, we are confident that we will receive the additional national delegate our volunteers and grassroots donors deserve.”

When the results were up on Monday morning, Buttigieg won the Caucuses with 14 delegates, Sanders finished second with 12 delegates, Senator Elizabeth Warren received eight, former Vice President Joe Biden received six, and Senator Amy Klobuchar took only one delegate.