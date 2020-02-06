San Jose Sharks' Tomas Hertl out for the season with knee injury

Advertisement

The miserable season of the San Jose Sharks just experienced a new decline.

All-Star attacker Tomas Hertl misses the rest of the season after a torn ACL and MCL in his left knee. Hertl sustained the injury on January 29 in a 5-2 loss to the Vancouver Canucks, in which the 26-year-old played only one minute and 10 seconds before being forced out.

Advertisement

MORE: Oilers ‘Zack Kassian, Flames’ Matthew Tkachuk drops the gloves in rematch

Hertl scored the opening goal of the match just a few moments before the injury occurred.

#SJSharks ahead Tomas Hertl has suffered a torn ACL and MCL and will be eliminated for the rest of the season.

– San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) January 30, 2020

Hertl underwent a successful operation on his left knee on 3 February and is expected to return in time for a training camp in September prior to the 2020-21 season.

#SJSharks ahead Tomas Hertl is recovering from a successful operation on his left knee at Kaiser Permanente on Monday.

He is expected to be ready for the team’s 2020 training camp in September.

– San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) February 6, 2020

This is not the first knee injury for the 17th overall pick in the 2012 version; Earlier in his career, Hertl had several operations on his right knee.

Now, in his seventh year in the NHL, Hertl had a star twist at last week’s All-Star Game because he made headlines for putting on a Justin Bieber mask during a league competition against St. Louis Blues goalkeeper Jordan Binnington before He scorers all in the 3-on-3 tournament with five goals for the Pacific Division.

Hertl has 16 goals and 36 points for the sharks this season. San Jose is third in the Western Conference, nine points from a play-off place.