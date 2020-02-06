Sam Raimi to lead Doctor Strange Sequel

Advertisement

Sam Raimi returns to the world of comic cinema.

After leading the hugely successful original Spider-Man trilogy of the early Aughts, Raimi is said to have joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe as the new director of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Variety reports that Raimi is in negotiations to take over the project from the film’s original director, Scott Derrickson, who left last month due to creative differences.

Doctor Strange was just the third film Raimi had made since completing Sony’s Spider-Man trilogy in 2007. Most recently, he implemented his cult horror comic Evil Dead in an episode series for Starz.

The 2016 sequel to Doctor Strange, In the Multiverse of Madness, will hit theaters on March 7, 2021, and Benedict Cumberbatch will repeat its title character. According to Marvel boss Kevin Feige, In the Multiverse of Madness is a crucial part of the phase 4 puzzle, which is directly linked to the new series WandaVision and Loki, which will be broadcast on Disney +.