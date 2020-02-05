SAM RAIMI in conversation with Direct DOCTOR STRANGE 2

Advertisement

Sam Raimi is in talks with the director Doctor Strange in the multiverse of madness After the previous departure from director Scott Derrickson, Variety said.

Production of the Hollywood trade reports is slated to begin in May, requiring a quick recruitment for anyone who does the job.

Raimi is no stranger to superhero films because he directed the original Sony Spider-Man trilogy and the partnership is a loop when it comes to being successful. Kevin Feige, president of Marvel Studios, has worked on all three films, and the success of the trilogy (along with the Bryan Singer X-Men films at Fox) was undoubtedly the trigger for Marvel to found his own film studio.

Narratively, such a pairing would be reminiscent of the comic link between Spider-Man and Doctor Strange, who once helped Spider-Man magically hide his secret identity after it was revealed to the world – as it recently did in Marvel Cinematic Universe was. Both were created by Stan Lee and Steve Ditko.

And of course the question arises for Sony’s Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, which not only relied on story elements from Raimi’s Spider-Man films, but also presented its own version of a multiverse – central in the concept of Doctor Strange Episode.

Marvel movie fans would probably like that Multiverse of madness Recognizing Raimi’s films, and some basics have already been outlined by J.K. Simmons by repeating his iconic role of J. Jonah Jameson in Spider-Man: Far From Home.

Doctor Strange in the multiverse of madness is expected to be shown in cinemas on May 7, 2021.