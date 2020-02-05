Advertisement

The actor Pooja Dadwal, who starred alongside Salman Khan in his 1995 film Veergati, is making a comeback in the films after over two decades. She will appear in a Hindi short film titled Shukrana Guru Nanak Devji Kaa and believes this will be a great start for her second inning in the film industry.

The producer Vikas Jolly, who also happens to be a motivational speaker, spoke to a leading portal and said that he had signed Pooja because she was a good actress and he wanted to help her too. The film is about gratitude to the Almighty.

Pooja, who also appeared in films such as Dabdaba, Hindustan, Sindoor ki Saugandh and Ms. No. 1, was diagnosed with tuberculosis and spent six months in a hospital in Sevri. As reported, she is now running a TIFFIN service to make a living.

Previously, filmmaker Anees Bazmee also expressed a desire to help Pooja by casting her in one of her films and said he would like to write a script for her.

Pooja also said that she was trying to contact Salman to thank him for the help she had received.

