Advertisement

Before Valentine’s Day, Pepsi is preparing to celebrate the week of love with a twist. Pepsi today. launches ‘SWAG SE SOLO’, its new, lively anthem with Bollywood superstar and Pepsi’s brand ambassador SALMAN KHAN, With his finger on the pulse of Indian youth, SWAG SE SOLO will also present Salman Khan in a music single over many, many years.

The young and catchy hymn brings together some of the best creators in the music industry to create magic on screen. The anthem, which consists of the rising star TANISHQ BAGCHI and is choreographed by the inimitable REMO D’SOUZA, is an extension of the youth-oriented campaign “HAR GHOONT MEIN SWAG” and intends to celebrate today’s youth, who are single by choice.

Advertisement

Given the increasing tendency that Gen Z prefers to partner with itself and that consumer knowledge shows that at least 7 out of 10 Indian men in the age group of 15 to 30 years are single, the anthem SWAG SE SOLO is pleased with the undisguised trust of the Indian Youth and encourages them to accept their relationship status without apology.

On the introduction of the anthem, the spokesman for PepsiCo India said: “PEPSI’s SWAG movement will continue in 2020 with the introduction of the SWAG SE SOLO anthem. Given the popularity we experienced with our last anthem, we found music to be the best way to deal with the nation. We are excited to bring a unique twist to what is traditionally seen as a week full of celebrating couples with this single. We want to delight today’s youth with music and encourage all singles to adopt their relationship status with confidence, steadfast confidence and irrefutable SWAG. With an icon like Salman Khan grooving to the sounds of SWAG SE SOLO, we are confident that the whole country will dance to the beats of the anthem. “

Brand ambassador and actor Salman Khan. said: “I have a good feeling at SWAG SE SOLO because the hymn for me and for today’s generation, which is extremely confident, has the right attitude and is not afraid to be who they really are.” We had fun shooting this song and I’m happy to be connected to PEPSI®, a brand that focuses on youth. “

SWAG SE SOLO is published today in connection with the T series and can be heard in the social media handles of PEPSI and the T series. It can also be streamed on Gaana.com.