The 21st edition of the biggest celebration of Indian cinema – the IIFA Weekend and Awards – aims to bring its global brand presence to the culturally rich state of Madhya Pradesh, the heart of incredible India.

The highly anticipated and coveted IIFA Weekend & Awards 2020 ceremony celebrates the best talents, glamor, glamor, global dignitaries, world media, fans and enthusiasts from around the world in Indian cinema at the New Media & Entertainment Industry Hub for India, Madhya Pradesh. IIFA Weekend & Awards 2020, Madhya Pradesh: IIFA Rocks and IIFA Awards will take place from March 27-29, 2020. NEXA is the Presenting Partner of the NEXA IIFA Awards 2020 and extends its partnership for the sixth consecutive edition by # IIFA2020MP through its network in India.

Salman Khan said on this occasion: “IIFA 2020 Weekend and Awards would be another milestone on my journey with IIFA and the Wizcraft family. It is always a pleasure to be part of IIFA and I look forward to his 21st celebration about the announcement that I am hosting IIFA Awards in my hometown Indore for the first time, what a great start to the year, I look forward to celebrating and contributing to the mega-festival of Indian cinema and having a real heart with my fans from Incredible India. “

IIFA has set itself the goal of building bridges between cinemas, companies, communities and nations and thus realizing the dream of every person: “One People. One World”. After the successful Homecoming edition in Mumbai last year, IIFA brings its global brand presence to the heart of Incredible India – Madhya Pradesh – and quickly becomes the new linchpin for the media and entertainment industry in India.

