Rumors were circulating about Salman Khan’s next offer, Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, and there was speculation that Kriti Sanon would direct the film against Sallu. However, it has now been confirmed that it will be none other than Mohenjo Daro star Pooja Hegde who will appear in the upcoming streak against Salman Khan.

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh ​​has confirmed this on Twitter. He wrote: “CONFIRMED … #PoojaHegde opposite #SalmanKhan in #KabhiEidKabhiDiwali … Director: Farhad Samji … Story and Production: Sajid Nadiadwala … # Eid2021 Release.”

CONFIRMED … #PoojaHegde opposite #SalmanKhan in #KabhiEidKabhiDiwali … directed by Farhad Samji … story and production Sajid Nadiadwala … # Eid2021. pic.twitter.com/9zgo7sHucu

– taran adarsh ​​(@taran_adarsh)

February 11, 2020

A while ago, a Source had revealed at noon“While Salman is leading the show, the film will have an ensemble cast. Director Farhad Samji was looking for relatively new faces for certain characters in the action comedy. When Salman recommended Sooraj, Zaheer and Aayush for the roles, Farhad was also producer Sajid Nadiadwala agreed that they fit small but crucial roles. The trio are seen as three friends who cross over with Salman’s character and ultimately help him. The release of Eid 2021 is expected to begin in the middle of the year. “

Sajid Nadiadwala spoke about how well Pooja Hegde, as the main actress, fit the bill Mumbai mirror“After working with Pooja in Housefull 4, we felt she was a perfect fit for this film. She has an amazing screen presence and will be a good couple with Salman. They will add freshness to the story.”

According to the report, Salman Khan will appear in a completely new avatar in the film. Nadiadwala added: “His lover is a traditional small town girl who is the exact opposite of Salman’s character. Pooja has played small town roles in films like Mukunda in the south and therefore the creators found her suitable for this role. There is a nice mature love story between the two characters and Pooja’s track acts as a catalyst for the plot. “

