Salman Khan found his lead actress in Pooja Hegde for his upcoming film Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. The actress, who was last seen in Sajid Nadiadwalas Housefull 4, will play with Salman for the first time.

Sajid Nadiadwala said that after working with her in Housefull 4, she found the right fit for the film. He said that she has an amazing screen presence and will make a good couple with Salman. He added that it would add freshness to the story.

Salman Khan is introduced in a new avatar and Pooja Hegde’s character will come from a small town that is exactly the opposite of Salman’s character. It will be a nice mature love story as Pooja will act as a catalyst for the plot. The two will complete several workshops before the schedule starts in October this year.

Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali will be directed by Farhad Samji and directed by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment on Eid 2021.

