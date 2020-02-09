Advertisement

Depending on the Fe content, the iron ore can reach a price of $ 40-45 per ton to $ 62 per ton, according to an expert.

About 70 tons of fines that SAIL could not use are in its mines in Odisha and Jharkhand, a source said.

Fine parts from processing and pelletizing can be used for steel production, and SAIL does not have sufficient processing and pelletizing capacities. It is therefore not possible to consume these inferior fine and ore products for his steelworks.

Advertisement

When asked how long the mineral has been with SAIL, the source said: “Since the beginning of SAIL, fines have been levied. The company has asked the governments of Odisha and Jharkhand for permission to auction them (fines).”

SAIL is positive about the permit. The source said that adding the states will give approval because they will also receive part of the proceeds from the auction.

The idea of ​​auctioning off the unused fines had been questioned by the Ministry of Steel.

To potential buyers of the iron ore, the source said, “Secondary steelmakers can buy it, and those who make pellets would be interested. There are also various steelmakers that don’t have mines, they can buy it, and they can make metal.” the source said.

The country’s largest steel producer under the Ministry of Steel has over 20 captive mines in Jharkhand, Odisha, Chhattisgarh and West Bengal.

subjects