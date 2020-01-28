Saif Ali Khan's websites with Ali Abbas Zafar may be renamed from Tandav to Dilli: Bollywood News

Advertisement

It has recently been reported that filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar is embarking on the Internet with the political drama Tandav, in which Saif Ali Khan plays the leading role. However, it seems that the series may get a change of title to avoid conflict.

Ali Abbas is reportedly now called Zafar’s political thriller Dilli. Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, who plays a young political leader on the series, said the change in the title may be due to the fact that the show was mainly filmed in Delhi. He said he recently learned about the title change and it was the call from Amazon, so he doesn’t know much and doesn’t want to comment without knowing what the change did. He said it could still be Tandav. The creators believed that since Tandav was related to Lord Shiva, it could create conflict and raise objections.

Saif Ali Khan will act as a politician who wants to become prime minister. “It is a show that is based on politics and plays on a large scale. I don’t want to use American examples, but it’s in the House of Cards sense, even though it’s part of Indian politics. The act takes into account various factions such as Dalit politics and UP policemen, as well as the overall context between them, ”he said. Saif said earlier: “My character is Chanakya-like, in the form of a youth leader who has a privileged background and wants to become prime minister.”

The political drama will see Purab Kohli and Kritika Kamra in critical roles. It is said that the web series will start streaming in 2020.

