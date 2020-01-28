Saif Ali Khan confirms that he will be addressed alongside Aamir Khan: Bollywood News for the Vikram Vedha remake

Advertisement

Could we see a reunion between Sameer and Akash by Dil Chahta Hai? There have been reports suggesting that Saif Ali Khan was approached to play against the bad guy in the Vikram Vedha remake. Interestingly, his Dil Chahta Hai co-star Aamir Khan was addressed for the role of the protagonist.

When asked about the film’s speculation, Saif Ali Khan confirmed that he was actually being addressed for the film. But he was not asked about the role of evil. He said it was too early to talk about the project, but he was most looking forward to the film.

If one believes the earlier reports, Aamir Khan will play the role of the most wanted gangster Vedha, who Vijay Sethupathi will play, while Saif R will revive Madhavan’s role as a police officer. The original director Pushkar Gayatri will lead the project.

The suspense thriller was a surprise blockbuster of 2017. Y Not Studios and Neeraj Pandey will produce the Hindi remake.

