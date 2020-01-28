Saif Ali Khan confirms his next film LAFDEBAAZ with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday: Bollywood News

Advertisement

Saif Ali Khan is currently enjoying the success of his last release, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, in which he starred with Ajay Devgn. The actor is currently promoting Jawaani Jaaneman, his co-production. He has thus confirmed the title of his next project.

It has already been reported that Saif Ali Khan will appear alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday in Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani’s Excel Entertainment production. While the plot and character details were kept secret, it was revealed that the film was titled Lafdebaaz.

Advertisement

It has been reported that he plays the role of Ananya’s father. He said that his character in the film is a dysfunctional, wild, slightly crazy father, which makes him quite interesting.

Interestingly, he can also be seen with Siddhant Chaturvedi in Bunty Aur Babli 2. He will reunite with Rani Mukerji and Siddhant will be with Sharvani Wagh.

In the meantime, he also confirmed that he will also do Vikram Vedha remake. His film Jawaani Jaaneman is scheduled for release on January 31, 2020.

READ ALSO: Saif Ali Khan confirms that he will be addressed alongside Aamir Khan for the Vikram Vedha remake

Loading…

Advertisement