Sagittarius weekly horoscope

Check your calendar, Archer: have you reserved enough sacred time for your innermost circle? This Monday, February 3rd, Mercury nestles into Pisces and your nearby fourth house until April 11th (with a short visit to Aquarius from March 4th to 16th). This is a particularly long cycle, due to a reversal from February 16 to March 9, that could create some buried feelings and some emotional conflicts. Forewarned is armed, Sagittarius. So if you need to purify the air with someone near you, you should include this information in the books before February 16! In the next two months you will long for small, intimate meetings where the conversations are intense and the connections are real. Get peeping with your inner circle; the ones you’ve been too busy for in the past few months. Reunions will be particularly painful while Mercury is in decline. This cycle offers the perfect opportunity to organize Maison du Centaur. Form follows function, Sag. So start by downsizing, systematizing, and setting up your storage systems instead of taking care of your printed tapestries. If you spend a lot of time working in a company or want to do more sports at home, include this in your program. If you’re facing a challenge in this area, you can hire a room planner and possibly a bi-weekly cleaning service to keep things clean this busy year. Do you need to hire a contractor for major renovations? Start the search as soon as possible and be prepared for some patience testing delays while Mercury is reversed.

You don’t have to wait for Valentine’s Day to unleash your inner vixen. A romantic rush passes this Friday as Venus swings into the ram and activates your passionate, playful fifth house. Share the archery tasks with Cupid by March 4 and give him clear shots on your heart. Despite the fact that Venus is nervous in this position (“to the disadvantage”), your charm quotient AND your seductive powers will disappear from the charts in the next four weeks. Note: Since the fifth house also rules the drama, the Sagittarius Love Boat may not be the smoothest ship in the fleet. But what fun is lovemaking if you don’t make a few waves? Have you found your Amour du Jour yet? Fill your shared calendar with activity data – the more physical, the better. Meet on the dance floor or on the indoor squash court. If you have time to spend a vacation in a warmer place, you can go hiking or sign up for a surf course every day. For archers who make a baby, this Venus cycle can serve as your personal fertility goddess. You have four weeks to enjoy this, whether it’s a peak moment or a practice run.

Important, groundbreaking news could change life like you did this Sunday, February 9th (in some places late on Saturday evening) when the glowing full moon in Leo turns on the energy in your ninth house of travel, happiness and adventure. This moon launch can drive you to serious global expansion. Raise the ceiling of your ambitions and strap on a symbolic jetpack. This climb is no accident. You’ve worked hard to achieve this, and like Grammy-winning Sagittarius Billie Eilish, you may even be a little shocked at the well-deserved rewards that come. Don’t wait for your phone and WhatsApp to start buzzing notifications. Connect with friends in remote outposts where your talents might meet the needs of the community – or in an area you absolutely want to explore. Some archers could go back to school. You could end up on either side of the desk as a student or teacher and share your mastery with eager students!

The AstroTwins

Identical twin sisters Tali and Ophira Edut, referred to as “astrologers for the stars”, are professional astrologers whose sisterly style and precise predictions have made them popular gurus for all types of astrologers.