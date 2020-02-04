Advertisement

Erica Mena and Safaree Samuels have welcomed their first baby together – a young woman the rapper posted on Instagram on Monday afternoon! Safaree shared the primary picture of her new child and raved about how excited he is to be a father!

Enormous bowl child! Erica Mena, 31 and Safaree SamuelsThe 38-year-old welcomed a young woman in the world on Sunday evening, February 2, whom the rapper had introduced in a publication on Instagram on Monday. “This 24-hour movement was, to say the least, a trip !!” Safaree wrote next to a close-up picture of his brunette daughter holding onto his finger. “I am now part of the # girldad membership.” Perfection is right here ❤️ ”, he wrote in relation to the now viral development of the“ female father ”, which began after the tragic decline of Kobe Bryantwho was the father of 4 women.

And a trip is something! Safaree was about to make an appearance in Rhode Island when he had to cancel the last minute because his nanny was coming. “I’m sorry everyone came here to see me last night in Rhode Island because I was about to drain my spouse’s water,” he said in his Instagram stories shortly after his announcement. Erika has not shared the information on her social media. Nevertheless, on February 3, she posted a photo that read “Our Rainbow Child ♥ ️✨” that showed her child’s bump.

Safaree and Erica have been so excited to have their child since they made their announcement video on October 1st. “Wow, wow, it’s a big deal! Very massive deal. I didn’t know I was able to. I’m excited!” Safaree mentioned in the video as she rubbed Erica’s stomach. He added: “I am nervous. I am in shock. I am incredulous. It is very surreal for me. I do not know what to do, but I know that I will be nice in what I do because I’m nice in every way. ”Erica shared this with Love & Hip Hop: New York Star was so nervous that he even started googling movies with dogs that started puppies! Erica already has a 12- year old son, King Condefrom a previous relationship. The mother of two is keen to remove each of their children from the LHHNY cameras, and this rarely includes their children on social media.

Advertisement

(Photo credit: Safaree Samuels / Instagram)

As Erica and Safaree put together in the long run, their romance was a whirlwind. They got engaged after only a month of relationship, and the proposal was nice and elaborated. Erica left her husband like a shock on Christmas Eve – a rose-laden, candlelit passage that led her to the safaree. The “Paradise” rapper threw an extravagant ring into the query that shocked Erica. She burst into tears when she said safe, with a fireworks show staged by outdoor safari and ready for the newly engaged couple. What an exciting time for the couple – congratulations!