Sabarimala note that can be heard daily: Legal issues can be sent to a larger bank, says SC

Advertisement

Written by Ananthakrishnan G

| New Delhi |

Updated: February 11th 2020, 6:22:02 am

The Nine-Judges Bank will examine the “scope and scope of the right to freedom of religion under Article 25 of the Constitution”. (File)

Advertisement

A nine-member Supreme Court constitutional bank on Monday cleared the way in Sabarimala to hear a reference to the broader issue of discrimination against women in different religious places Review the Petition. “

Seven points were set to be taken up by the court and February 17 was set for the start of the daily hearing.

The bank, which included the Supreme Judge of India, SA Bobde and the judges, R. Banumathi, Ashok Bhushan, L. Nageswara Rao, MM Shantanagoudar, SA Nazeer, R. Subhash Reddy, BR Gavai and Surya Kant, rejected objections, that were brought up by senior lawyer Fali S. Nariman and some others that the court was unable to provide such an indication in a pending review petition because the scope of the review was extremely narrow.

Read also | SC for examining legal issues: Can go beyond the framework for the reform of the personal law, UCC

The Sabarimala reference to the nine-judge bank followed a decision by a five-judge bank on September 19, 2019, under the direction of CJI Ranjan Gogoi at the time, to review petitions to keep women on the mountain sanctuary in Kerala until a larger bank made a call received on certain questions that resulted from it.

The five-judge bank noted that there were still pending petitions questioning women’s entry into mosques, contesting genital mutilation at Dawoodi Bohras, and practices in the Parsi community. It was said that the larger bank had to develop a judicial policy in order to “be fair and complete” in these matters.

The Nine-Judge Bank, which clarified a week ago that it will not decide on the petition for review, but will only determine the general law to be followed, will “examine the scope and scope of the right to religious freedom under Article 25 of the Constitution “And the” interplay between the rights of persons under Article 25 … and the rights of the religious denomination under Article 26 “.

It also examines the question “whether the rights of a religious denomination under Article 26 … are subject to other provisions of Part III of the Constitution in addition to public order, morality and health”.

The bank will also answer: “What is the scope and scope of the word” morality “in Articles 25 and 26 … and whether it should include constitutional morality” and “What is the scope and scope of the judicial review in Terms of a religious person? ” Practice within the meaning of Article 25 “.

Attempts are also being made to delimit the “meaning of the phrase” sections of the Hindus “contained in Article 25 (2) (b) of the Constitution and to determine” whether a person who does not belong to a religious denomination or religious group can question a practice this denomination or religious group by submitting a PIL “.

It allowed some requests for intervention and asked lawyers to provide details of their representation so that the court could determine the schedule for the assignment.

Prosecutor General Tushar Mehta, who represents the center, was said to open the case on February 17, followed by Chief Prosecutor K. Parasaran.

📣 The Indian Express is now in the telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay up to date with the latest headlines

For the latest India news, download the Indian Express app.