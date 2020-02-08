Saab Magalona and Jim Bacarro host a Beatles-inspired party for Pancho and Vito

Advertisement

Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band has never looked so cute

Published 9:03 PM, February 08, 2020

Updated 9:08 PM, February 08, 2020

MANILA, Philippines – Saab Magalona and Jim Bacarro celebrated two special occasions on February 8: the second birthday of their eldest son Pancho and the baptism of their second-born Vito.

The pair of musicians chose a Beatles theme and the party included a backdrop and a cake inspired by Yellow Submarine’s album art. (READ: “Pancho Fought Like a Superhero”: Saab Magalona and Jim Bacarro Share the “Birth Story” of the Firstborn)

But by far the best thing about the theme they chose was that we were all allowed to see Pancho and Vito in outfits inspired by the legendary Sgt. Album art by Pepper. If there has ever been anything that is guaranteed to elevate a person’s mood, it’s the Bacarro brothers who wear Beatles mustaches.

The guests of the family included Saab and Jim’s Cheats bandmates as well as their close family and friends.

Pancho was born on February 8, 2018, Vito followed on September 16, 2019. Saab and Jim married in 2015. – Rappler.com