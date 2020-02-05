Ryan Martin: We were born to be wild, so sitting comfortably is bad for our health

Advertisement

People were not designed to sit all day – our ancestors evolved to spend their days hunting, foraging, and building fires to survive. We were born to exercise and our increasingly inactive lifestyle has serious consequences for our health and well-being in the long term.

Considering how much of your day you can spend sitting – sitting on the bus to work, sitting at a desk all day, watching TV in the evening – it is really no surprise that 33 percent of Scottish adults are ‘ t comply with national guidelines for physical activity.

Modern society, with its office jobs, labor-saving technology and too much reliance on mobile phones, has made us more sedentary than ever before. Now we can do almost everything, from our weekly food store, to socializing, to banking, with the click of a button from the comfort of our couch.

I am sure you have heard stories from your parents and grandparents about how they lived much more active lives in “the good old days”. They walked around their friends’ houses instead of sending them a WhatsApp message, washing their dishes by hand instead of just putting them in the dishwasher, and children playing outside instead of indoors on tablets or game consoles to sit.

Including more exercise in our days can boost our energy, help us lose weight, and reduce our risk of developing health issues such as diabetes and heart disease. It can improve our feeling and it can also be fun!

Here at Edinburgh Leisure we are a charity on a mission to help everyone in Edinburgh lead a happier, healthier and more active life. We are passionate about the positive impact that sport and physical activity can have on people’s lives, so we are proud to support people in the community who encounter obstacles to being physically active.

In 2016, we started developing our Get Active program for people who needed a helping hand to re-introduce physical activity into their lives. Since then we have seen a huge increase in demand from people who have not trained for a while and we are now excited to support around 400 people every week in 32 low-level physical activity classes in the city.

These include Active Dance, a social way to get active on music without even realizing that you are exercising, and Active Aqua, a fun pool-based class that is delivered to the shallow end and uses the water’s resistance to edit the entire body.

Moira, one of our Get Active participants, told us that for a number of years her busy lifestyle had been an obstacle to her health. When diabetes was finally diagnosed, it gave her the push she needed to make some changes and lose weight.

She said: “I went to a Get Active class in Leith Victoria and quickly got the training error. I kept discovering that I wanted to do more, so I also started taking other lessons. Now all lessons are part of my weekly routine and I notice that the more active I am, the better I feel. “

She told us she enjoyed all the benefits of a more active lifestyle. “The difference is day and night. Before I started Get Active, I felt slow and couldn’t bother leaving the house, but now I like going to the gym! I have more energy, lost weight, my mood has improved and I have met many new people. “

As a health development officer, I am used to working with people who want to weave more exercise back into their lives. If this sounds like something you want to do, here are some simple suggestions to get you started.

Use your lunch break to take a short walk, wash your car instead of taking it to the car wash – you get full body training and save money – or while watching TV, some squats, sit-ups or sitting exercises during the ad breaks

You can also hold music while you’re cleaning and have a boogie – you burn extra calories and have a lot more fun – or organize a standing or ongoing meeting – research has shown that they help make those creative juices flow!

And instead of meeting friends for coffee, buy your coffee and go for a walk together

It is therefore not necessary to go all out and search the forest for prey. Easily start making small changes and you may find that you want more, such as Moira! For more information about our Get Active program, contact Ryan Martin at [email protected] or 0131 458 2130 or 07808890498.

Ryan Martin is an active officer for the development of health services at Edinburgh Leisure.