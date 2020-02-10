Advertisement

The Russian police searched a video shoot of the queer feminist punk group Pussy Riot in St. Petersburg on Sunday for “gay propaganda, extremism and illegal video recordings”.

A spokesman said to Dazed: “We had a contract with the site and paid for everything. It didn’t matter because the police had the job of preventing a video shoot. The Russian political police ordered the studio where we were shooting, Lenfilm, to turn off the electricity throughout the building. When we rented an electric generator, the police surrounding the building didn’t let us bring the generator in – to make sure we couldn’t film. We were later kicked out of the building – with no legal explanation. We lost $ 15,000 through video production. “

The video, which was partially shot, shows 150 queer activists and plays the title “БЕСИТ / RAGE”, a song “dedicated to a pain that we – feminists and queer people – perceive as enemies of the state.”

The band released a teaser for the video, which included footage of the police operation.

Today, on February 9, 2020, in St. Petersburg, the Russian police broke into the place where Pussy Riot made a video for our next single “БЕСИТ / RAGE”. We were accused of “GAY PROPAGANDA” & “EXTREMISM”.

150 activists, mainly women and queers, took part in the pic.twitter.com/KI7OvnGwPI shoot

