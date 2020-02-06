Russia and South Africa oppose the draft UN resolution on Libya

Advertisement

By: AP | United Nations

Published: February 6, 2020, 11:51:10 am

The Secretary General of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres, described the current offensives of the rival forces as a “scandal”. (AP file photo: Seth Wenig)

A UN resolution advocating a plan to restore peace in Libya and condemning the recent increase in violence met with opposition from Russia and South Africa on Wednesday.

The two countries objected to the resolution drawn up by the British Security Council, which supports the 55-point roadmap to end the war in Libya, which was approved on January 19 by the leaders of 12 world powers and other major countries in Berlin.

Belgian UN Ambassador Marc Pecsteen de Buytswerve, the current Council President, told reporters after brief, closed Council consultations on the draft resolution that “efforts are continuing” to reach agreement.

“I think we are close, but some effort is still needed,” he said, calling on all Council members to “show flexibility to reach an agreement.”

The proposed resolution commemorates the commitment of all participants in the Berlin meeting to support an armistice, not to interfere in Libya’s conflict and its internal affairs, to fully comply with a United Nations arms embargo, and to withdraw all mercenaries who have become increasingly involved in the conflict.

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres said at a press conference on Tuesday that the Berlin agreement had been repeatedly violated by continuing arms deliveries to the warring parties and escalating fighting. He called the rival armed forces’ current offensives “a scandal” and said, “All commitments that appear to have been made have been made without the intention of respecting them.”

Libya has been in turmoil since 2011 when a civil war overthrew long-time dictator Moammar Gaddafi, who was later killed.

A weak, United Nations-recognized government that maintains the capital, Tripoli and parts of the country’s west, is supported by Turkey, which has recently sent thousands of soldiers to Libya and, to a lesser extent, to Qatar and Italy. On the other hand, there is a rival government in the east that supports the self-proclaimed General Khalifa Hifter, whose armed forces launched a surprise offensive to conquer the capital last April and are supported by the United Arab Emirates and Egypt, as well as France and Russia.

Tripoli authorities and US officials have accused Hifter of relying on hundreds of Russian mercenaries. According to a report by UN experts, Sudanese armed groups from the Darfur region have recently joined the fighting on both sides.

The draft resolution welcomes the ceasefire talks between the Libyan warring parties that began in Geneva on Tuesday and urges Guterres to submit its views on the terms of the ceasefire and proposals for effective ceasefire monitoring to the Security Council, including the ability of regional organizations to contribute. “That could mean that the African Union, which is currently holding a summit in Addis Ababa that ends on February 10, the Arab League or the European Union.

When asked about his objection to the mention of mercenaries in the draft, Russian Ambassador Wassily Nebenzia said: “This resolution does not take into account our concerns and our vision of how it should be.” There are many FTFs (foreign terrorists) in Libya. “

Diplomats said South Africa also wanted changes to the text.

British Ambassador Karen Pierce said the language in the resolution, including those relating to mercenaries, was the same as the language previously used by the Security Council.

“I think things are only going to get worse,” said Pierce, “and I think that is one reason why the Security Council resolution is so urgently needed, and that is why we will put all our energy into persuading these outliers , that they come.” on board.”

