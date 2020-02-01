Advertisement

SIMILAR POSTS

Russi Taylor, who pronounced various cartoon characters with Disney Minnie Mouse, died on Friday in Glendale, California, our sister site, Deadline stories. She was 75 years old.

Taylor has brought the mouse to life for over 30 years and has shown it in TV revelations, feature films, attractions of theme parks and various Disney projects. Later that year she voiced the character in Mickey and the Roadster Racers and some Mickey Mouse shorts.

“Minnie Mouse misplaced her voice when Russi Taylor died,” said Bob Iger, chairman and CEO of the Walt Disney Firm.

Advertisement

Over 30 years, Minnie and Russi worked together to entertain thousands and thousands around the world – a partnership that made Minnie a global icon and Russi a Disney legend loved by followers everywhere. We are so grateful to Russi for her expertise and for the super spirit and the nice pleasure that she has done for all of her work. It was a privilege to have recognized her and an honor to have worked with her, and we are comforting with the data that her work will continue to entertain generations and encourage her to come back. Russi could be sorely missed, and our hearts go to her household and friends, along with our deepest condolences.

Taylor’s different 35mm works included lending her voice to characters in the films The Simpsons, Sofia the First, The Lion Guard, Tangled: The Collection, Jake and the Never Land Pirates, The Smurfs, The Critics, Muppet Infants, and DuckTales.

Russi had died from her husband Wayne Allwine, who had said Mickey Mouse. He died in 2009.