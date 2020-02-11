Rush Limbaugh: Radio genius changed the political landscape

Advertisement

Rush Limbaugh speaks at the Student Action Summit 2019 in West Palm Beach, Florida, December 21, 2019. (Gage Skidmore)

His “army of one” that inspired millions of people who were ignored changed the political landscape.

Genius is often defined in innumerable ways. A trustworthy criterion is the ability to do something extraordinary in an area where others couldn’t – and to do something that may never be done again by someone else.

In this regard, Rush Limbaugh is undoubtedly the genius of talk radio, a genre in which he has not only excelled, but is also something new on his own – and completely different, more powerful and more instrumental in American life invented than before Limbaugh.

Even stranger, his rise coincided with the supposed radio nadir himself. It was said to be a one-dimensional medium that had long been overshadowed by television. Even in the late 1980s, in the emerging cyber age of internet blogs, podcasts, streams and smartphone television, radio was condemned to be outdated.

Even stranger is that Limbaugh has grown over two generations and picked up millions of listeners who were not born when he first went to the US and had no idea why or how he had become a national presence.

In any case, he has not won over new listeners by adjusting to the times. While tastes changed and topics changed frequently, he didn’t. He remained conservative, nonsensical, and skeptical of Washington and those who found it, as if he knew all the predictable thousand faces of the timeless progressive project, the various manifestations of which are reappearing to hide a single ancient and predictable being: the desire for self-appointment Group of elites to expand the government to regulate ordinary people’s lives, supposedly to achieve more equality and social justice, but more often to satisfy their own narcissistic will to power. It was Limbaugh who most clearly warned that the lax enforcement of immigration regulations would soon lead to open calls for open borders, concerns about “global warming” would turn into calls to ban the combustion engine, and the logical end to the federal takeover healthcare would be Medicare for everyone.

The left – and many, too, who would later become the right-wing trump card – believed that Limbaugh’s worst moment finally came after Obama’s victory in 2008, during the post-election euphoria and just days before the inauguration in January 2009. It was an exhilarating time when the media declared the upcoming Nobel Prize winner Obama a living “god” and “the smartest man” ever to take over the presidency. His followers often compared him to well-known presidents like FDR and Lincoln. The Americans had already given lectures on Obama’s divinity as a candidate, and the evidence ranged from everyday platonic perfect wrinkles in his pants to the telepathic ability to trigger spontaneous electrical impulses in the legs of cable television anchors.

In response to Obama’s promise to “transform” America fundamentally, Limbaugh hoped that the new president would not succeed: “I hope Obama fails.” Anger followed. Did Limbaugh take root for America’s failure itself? In fact, he was concerned about how America could survive the first fearlessly progressive president in over 60 years, who will be empowered by submissive media, a majority of the House of Representatives, a veto-safe Senate, and the Supreme Court in the near future.

Limbaugh was the first voice to warn that what would soon follow the election was not the agenda that Obama sometimes disingenuously voiced on the campaign and identity politics – but a movement in the progressive left.

Instead, what would happen to Obama’s Senate voting protocol, his previous ties to Reverend Jeremiah Wright, Bill Ayers and Father Pfleger, and his occasional slip-ups on the campaign trail: “I want you to argue with them and face them” if they have a knife Bringing to the fight, we bring a knife “and (in the days before Netflix, before Martha Vineyard)” I think if you distribute wealth it’s good for everyone. ” Once elected, Obama was not bound. He taught the nation about the wages of Western sin: the Crusades, America’s earlier role in the world, and his own inner suffering. He instructed the Americans when it was time to benefit and when not, when to admit that they had made enough money. And he listed the various reasons why he, as an unconstitutional “king”, could not grant unconstitutional amnesties by Fiat – before doing just that.

Before Limbaugh’s national reputation, radio talk show hosts were not shapers of national culture or politics. Even the few local and regional celebrity radio hosts had little impact on current issues. While the local talk radio was more conservative than liberal, it was hardly considered the traditional conservative’s response to the liberal prejudices of major national newspapers, network evening news, and public radio and television, not to mention the aristocratic claims of the Republican Beltway -Hierarchy.

What was unimaginable in 1988 was not only that anyone could jump from local importance to national dominance, but that he could empower his legions of radio subordinates (instead of replacing them). Limbaugh was far from irrelevant and excited the talk radio presenters. When he became a national troupe, hundreds of others became far more effective conservative local and regional voices, partly through the art of imitation, partly through planning Limbaugh’s daily three-hour show, partly through public interest regained on talk radio itself.

We call this “coattails” or “force multiplication”, but Limbaugh essentially defined the genre as something more entertaining, political and serious – as an antidote to the New York and Washington media corridors. How strange that after gaining a monopoly on network news, public television and radio, Internet conglomerates, Hollywood, and the network’s prime time, the progressives wanted to imitate Limbaugh by creating their own left-wing version of the national talk radio Air America created. Millions of dollars, dozens of talk radio presenters, and Chapter 11 later, the ventures collapsed into bitter failure.

I bet more Democrats heard Limbaugh than Air America, like my late Democratic father, who snuck into my farm office during the Gulf War in 1991 and listened to Rush with me.

How did Limbaugh do it?

Nobody really knows because few have managed to repeat their success, despite a number of talented hosts who have tried. Despite the criticism that Limbaugh was crass, there were few embarrassments in around 25,000 hours of the syndicated Limbaugh show. And when Limbaugh said something he regretted, he later apologized. He could certainly get lively, but rarely screamed and screamed. He spoke of “borrowing talent” from talent, but could be self-contemptible and compliment callers for insights he found original and remarkable. He said, “I didn’t think about that.” He ridiculed identity politics, but at work and in life he was often surrounded by talented people who were not white, and he seemed to be unaware of any importance other than that he had found friends and employees who were competent and that he liked. He was a self-made multimillionaire who was proud of it many times, and yet he felt and acted more comfortably with those of the middle class in the Midwest with whom he grew up.

Perhaps the best hint is that Limbaugh was never just a talk show host. Or rather, he defined the three-hour talk radio format in something far more expansive than the critical art of editing and answering spontaneous listener calls. In his leading role as a relentless conservative explainer of the daily news without the filters of the commentary in Washington and New York, he connected the professions of entertainers, stand-up comedians, psychologists, impressionists, satirists, provocateurs, therapists and listeners with the nation.

But ultimately his audience listened because he differentiated between two worlds. On the one hand, he viewed with skepticism the cosmos of progressive and liberal translators who selectively prepared the events of the day and massaged their supposed importance to the Americans to present the news in accordance with the liberals’ preconceived ideas – under the guise that such reporting was irrefutable as professional, disinterested, and completely factual. Limbaugh blew up all these delusions.

But he also saw the other world, which was never reported on. He did not claim to be a traditional journalist or even an opinion journalist. Instead, he proudly accepted the coat and collective voice of a conservative everyone. Or maybe, more dramatically, his audience saw him as an atoll of traditional reason in a turbulent sea of ​​postmodern madness. His strength was to explain why nominal conservatives were infected with a deadly virus that the mainstream media and the cultural elite liked – and therefore often “grew” in office and moved to the left as if they were become smarter and more sophisticated than those who voted for them.

People got involved because they knew in advance that Rush would not weaken or distract them, let alone “transcend”. There would be no devilish Limbaugh who would give up his previous roles and positions. This reassured his listeners every day that they were not crazy to express doubts about what was said or instructed to the nation.

The story of the New York Times picked up by their local newspaper, the NPR segment they’d heard in the car, and the commentary from the ABC, CBS, or NBC news anchor were rare, if any, the whole truth and everything other than the truth. Limbaugh reminded her that the news was supposedly increasingly the output of a rather narrow part of the coconized America between Washington, DC and New York City, offered by wealthy progressives (the “drive-bys”) who believed the media were not there to report events per se, but to do so in a way that not only enlightens the otherwise blinking American masses, but also improves them morally and makes them spiritually redeemable.

Limbaugh did all of this every day, without feeling monotonic or bored, but with almost youthful energy and excitement, talking to America every day. He never chose it. And his audience knew it.

Limbaugh himself knew his listeners not only by class or locale, but also by a shared skepticism about the values ​​of coastal America and his inability to show a correlation between proven excellence and a series of letters after the name or comment on a resume. Does anyone think that a journalism professor, a Washington expert, a network anchor, a senate elder, a president, or even a television presenter could host 30 hours of the Limbaugh show late into the night without losing most of the audience?

He was the early school dropout from the Midwest who had been spinning between jobs before finding his natural place. Through this experience, he asked an old Euripidean question, “What is wisdom?” He found the answer in many of his goals: academics, editors, celebrities, journalists, government officials, and politicians whose brides ridiculed Limbaugh, and he taught millions how and why their ideas made no sense in a real world beyond their enclaves. Rush was allegedly hated by the left for his politically incorrect -isms and -ologies; in truth, because he has ridiculed her so often.

Limbaugh sounded sensible when the vertiginous Stanford graduate and Rhodes scholar Rachel Maddow were thrilled by Robert Mueller’s everyday bombings – just as farmer and Cal Poly graduate Devin Nunes wrote the truth in his report on the majority of the House Intelligence Committee, while Harvard Law graduate Adam Schiff’s nose grew in his response to minority reports and the way the supposedly idiot Wheeler dealer Donald Trump got the economy going after the sophisticated Ivy League player Barack Obama said it would require a wand.

In response to Rush Limbaugh’s announcement that he had advanced lung cancer, millions of people expressed sympathy, support – and shock. Last week, millions asked, “What are the chances of rush?” The correct answer could be: “Not good – if it were someone other than Rush.”

However, if you can create a national talk radio ex nihilo, you can combat toxic malignancy in a similar way. His listeners seemed concerned not only about Rush’s health, but also about their own equally threatening future of the day’s events without him.

May this day be far away.

Victor Davis Hanson, contributor to the NGO, is the senior fellow of Martin and Illie Anderson at the Hoover Institution and most recently the author of The Case for Trump.

