Rumors of a reconciliation between Jenelle Evans and ex-David Eason are turning after the previous couple caught a bar in Nashville!

Jenelle Evans, 28 and her ex David Eason appears again very much collectively! The previous couple performed on a photo of TMZ on Saturday, February 8, for an evening out at Aldean’s rooftop kitchen and bar in Nashville, TN. Jenelle is having fun with a canned drink, while David is immediately behind her on the bar, while a big Coca-Cola signal lights up behind them. The brunette looked casual for the evening in a black leather jacket. Jenelle says she will never come back collectively with her ex, whom she shares with the 3-year-old Ensley Jolie With.

This is not the primary time that the turbulent couple was noticed collectively on the go due to the split. Jenelle and David were seen in Nashville on January 15 when they went for a walk with their daughter Ensley shortly after the mother dropped her injunction from there. Jenelle’s “heart change” was the result of a desire for Ensley to have a relationship with her father, and being bored of not being in the courtroom. Nevertheless, Jenelle and David’s reunion in Nashville should not be confused with romantic reconciliation Hollywood Life,

The reunion was a shock because the MTV alum filed for divorce and injunction in November after she and the teenagers moved away from the North Carolina ranch that she and David shared. She conceded that the reason for the injunction was that she felt her life was in danger, which was due to Eason’s increasing violent habits. But Jenelle wants to help David as politely as possible – just like she does with her ex, Nathan Griffith whom she shares 5 year old son Emperor together.

Jenelle previously claimed that she “feared for her life”, which was partly why she initially applied for an injunction against David. Even so, the Davidson County Circuit clerk confirmed that the previous Teen Mother 2 star had submitted papers on Friday, January 10, to refuse her safety instruction against David. The release date was set for Monday, January 13, and it was a voluntary release.

It was October 31 when Jenelle announced on Instagram that she had started the divorce class with David. She admitted that after evaluating her life, she wanted to make a “great life selection” – starting with the selection to end her marriage to David. Jenelle and David have been together for 2 years when they married in September 2017.