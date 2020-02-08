Rumored of AEW's plans for Marty Scurll Squashed

Advertisement

Marty Scurll decided to sign a new contract with Ring Of Honor. There were reportedly some plans for The Villain in AEW if he chose this jump.

Scurll is still with ROH and a big part of her creativity. He may also work for NJPW and NWA. We’ll have to see about AEW.

Dave Meltzer’s report said that Scurll should be the leader of the Dark Order.

During a recent Instagram Q&A session, Matt Jackson answered whether Dark Order has plans for Marty Scurll. His answer: “NOPE.”

We’ll have to see if Marty Scurll will be able to sort everything out about wrestling for AEW. He didn’t seem to be part of their plans for the Dark Order. At least that’s the story Matt Jackson tells.

